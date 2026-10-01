Disguised 15-year-old attacks Istanbul middle school, 10-year-old killed, others injured
World
A tragic incident shook a middle school in Istanbul when a 15-year-old girl, disguised in a school uniform, attacked several students, leaving a 10-year-old girl dead and others injured.
The suspect and her parents have been taken into custody.
Turkey education ministry sends support, investigates
Turkey's Ministry of National Education has started investigations and sent support teams to help students, teachers, and parents cope.
Calling the event "deeply unsettling," officials are working with local authorities to boost safety at schools.
The victim's funeral saw hundreds come together to mourn and support her loved ones.