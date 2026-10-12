Dissanayake says Sri Lanka nonaligned, will not host anti-India activities
World
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has promised that Sri Lanka won't let its land or airspace be used for any anti-India activities.
He emphasized the country's nonaligned stance, especially with tensions rising between the US and Iran.
While saying no to military cooperation with either side, he made it clear Sri Lanka is still open to helping out with humanitarian aid.
Anura Kumara Dissanayake meets Rajnath Singh
This promise came soon after Dissanayake's meeting with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Colombo.
The two leaders discussed boosting security and maritime cooperation, big priorities for both countries in the region.
The talks also marked Dissanayake's two years in office, highlighting a focus on peace and good neighborly relations.