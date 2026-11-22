Masked ICE agents detain two passengers mid-boarding, delay Seattle flight
What's the story
A chaotic scene unfolded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detained two people on a crowded jet bridge. The incident delayed Alaska Airlines flight 1306, scheduled to depart for Los Angeles at 8:10am. Video footage showed officers dragging away a passenger as a woman screamed, claiming her daughter was being taken despite having a work permit.
Twitter Post
Video of chaos at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
SEA Airport officials say they are “outraged” and had no advanced warning before ICE agents boarded a Los Angeles-bound Alaska Airlines jetway Saturday morning and arrested 2 people.— Kate Stone (@Kattressa) November 21, 2026
Video provided to @KUOW shows a woman and man being taken into custody. Full story online. pic.twitter.com/n4G9V3aMO5
Official response
Two passengers illegally in US, 1 could face charges
ICE confirmed that the operation was aimed at arresting Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican immigrant who overstayed his visa.
Another passenger, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, allegedly threw hot coffee on officers during the confrontation.
ICE said she was also illegally in the United States after overstaying her visa and could be charged with assaulting a federal officer.
Aftermath
Alaska Airlines concerned over law enforcement action
Alaska Airlines stated that ICE agents did not provide prior notification of the enforcement operation, which took place during a hectic travel weekend leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday.
The airline said it was working with the Port of Seattle to determine if protocols were followed during this incident.
The Port of Seattle also described the episode as distressing for other passengers and promised to engage federal officials for clarification.
Political response
Washington governor calls for ICE's abolition
Washington Governor Bob Ferguson slammed ICE's tactics as "deeply un-American" and called for the agency's abolition.
He called the video of the incident "horrific and chilling," demanding a more effective, ethical, and humane system of immigration enforcement.
Ferguson is also looking into how federal agents accessed the jet bridge, suspecting a violation of state law regarding facial coverings by law enforcement officers.