Meghan's father moved to Philippines because '12-year-olds are legal there'?
What's the story
Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, has been accused of child sex abuse. The allegations stem from a letter written by his first wife, Roslyn Loveless, in 2019. In the letter, Loveless claimed that Markle denied the accusation but stated that he went to the Philippines and Thailand because "12-year-olds are legal there." At the time, the Philippines had a sexual consent age of 12 but prohibited paid sex with anyone under 18.
Ongoing investigation
Allegations of hoarding child sex abuse images
Currently, Markle (82) is being investigated for allegedly possessing "hundreds, if not thousands" of child sex abuse images at his home in Cebu, Philippines.
The materials were reportedly discovered by his son Thomas Jr. who handed them over to local police.
Despite these allegations, Markle has denied any wrongdoing, calling the accusations "sick lies."
Notably, Loveless, who was married to Markle from 1965 to 1975, died in 2024.
Official statement
Philippine Interior Minister's statement on the matter
Philippine Interior Minister Jonvic Remulla has said that all signs point to Markle being a possible sex offender "of the grossest kind."
He added, per The Guardian, "In these cases where family disputes are mixed up, we have to consider all the angles."
"Right now all signs point to a possible sex offender of the grossest kind. We want to be sure before we release the findings."
The forensic data is expected to be complete within a week.
Public reaction
Meghan's reaction to her father's investigation
Meghan has publicly expressed her distress over the child pornography investigation into her estranged father.
She confirmed she had seen a 2018 letter about the allegations and was assured they were being investigated.
In a statement, Meghan said, "I hope it can now be understood that...any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children...was for one reason: to protect them."
Family dynamics
Meghan warned Markle he would never meet her children
In a letter sent to Markle last year, Meghan had informed him that he would never meet her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
She also accused him of sexually abusing children and said authorities were aware of his alleged wrongdoings.
The letter reportedly stated it would be the last time he would hear from her.
Meghan (45) is the former TV lighting director's daughter with social worker Doria Ragland.