Meghan's father moved to Philippines because '12-year-olds are legal there'?

Currently, Markle (82) is being investigated for allegedly possessing "hundreds, if not thousands" of child sex abuse images at his home in Cebu, Philippines.

The materials were reportedly discovered by his son Thomas Jr. who handed them over to local police.

Despite these allegations, Markle has denied any wrongdoing, calling the accusations "sick lies."

Notably, Loveless, who was married to Markle from 1965 to 1975, died in 2024.