Dmitry Medvedev warns Russia could use nuclear weapons over Ukraine
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned that Russia could use nuclear weapons if Ukraine attacks Russian territory or causes what he called "unacceptable damage" to the country.
He also mentioned that if Western countries secretly supplied nuclear weapons to Ukraine, it could trigger a preemptive strike from Russia.
This comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
Russia updates nuclear policy, Putin decides
Medvedev's comments match Russia's updated nuclear policy, which was changed in late 2024 to make it easier for the country to justify using nuclear weapons, especially if its sovereignty or territorial integrity is threatened.
Russia had an estimated 1,558 nonstrategic nuclear warheads as of December 2024 and several delivery systems.
Still, Medvedev stressed that any actual use of these weapons would depend on President Putin's final decision.