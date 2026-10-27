DOJ charges 48 noncitizens across 5 states for illegal voting
World
The US Department of Justice has charged 48 noncitizens, including mostly green card holders, from five states for allegedly voting illegally and registering fraudulently in federal elections.
The cases span California, Pennsylvania, Florida, New York, and Nevada.
Charges could affect immigration status
Charges include illegal voting and falsely claiming US citizenship: serious issues that can affect immigration status.
A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said the prosecutions were intended to protect election integrity and deter voting by ineligible individuals.
Still, immigration law expert Rehan Alimohammad noted this is a small proportion of the approximately 13 million lawful permanent residents in the United States.