DOJ subpoenas Los Angeles election workers over noncitizen ballot handling
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has subpoenaed Los Angeles election workers.
Workers have been called to appear in court on November 4, after the DOJ warned local election officials in California about possible legal trouble if ballots from suspected noncitizens aren't handled correctly.
Judge Carter rejects setting aside ballots
This all follows a judge's decision not to set aside the ballots of thousands of California voters who appear on a list of 20,000 names federal officials say are "likely" noncitizens, saying the list wasn't reliable and stressing the risk of unfairly blocking voters.
While the DOJ is appealing, Judge Carter also asked it to stop putting pressure on election workers.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office says it is following the law and keeping staff safe.