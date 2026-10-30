DOJ subpoenas Los Angeles election workers over noncitizen ballot handling

This all follows a judge's decision not to set aside the ballots of thousands of California voters who appear on a list of 20,000 names federal officials say are "likely" noncitizens, saying the list wasn't reliable and stressing the risk of unfairly blocking voters.

While the DOJ is appealing, Judge Carter also asked it to stop putting pressure on election workers.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office says it is following the law and keeping staff safe.