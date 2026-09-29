Donald Trump accuses Canada of 400% tariffs on US farmers
World
At a recent press conference, President Trump said Canada's tariffs on American farmers are "tariffs of 400% or more on US farmers," calling their trade policies "very unfairly."
He described Canada as "one of the worst countries" for trade, highlighting how tensions between the two neighbors are still running high.
Trump cites US Canada trade imbalance
Trump pointed out that 95% of Canada's trade is with the US but only a small slice of US trade goes to Canada: something he feels isn't balanced.
He also mentioned that the US has helped Canada with military support, like building icebreakers, and insisted that American farmers deserve more respect.