Donald Trump and Xi Jinping meet amid $14B Taiwan arms
World
US President Trump and Chinese President Xi recently met at the White House, trying to cool things off after months of trade and tech disputes.
While Trump played down Taiwan as a sticking point, a big $14 billion US arms package for Taiwan is still unresolved, leaving some tension in the air.
China opposes US arms to Taiwan
China calls any US arms sales to Taiwan a "red line" and wants them stopped completely.
Meanwhile, Taiwan's deputy foreign minister says ongoing talks are important so the US understands its defense needs.
For Trump, it's a tricky balance: keeping up America's support for Taiwan (as required by law) without upsetting Beijing too much.
The stalled deal shows just how complicated U.S.-China-Taiwan relations remain.