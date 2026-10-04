Donald Trump announces Jay Clayton will head super intelligence force
Donald Trump just announced a new "Super Intelligence Force" to figure out the ups and downs of artificial intelligence (AI).
Led by US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, the team has 120 days to deliver its findings.
The move follows a recent White House meeting with tech giants like Google and Meta.
Task force to assess AI risks
The task force will dig into how AI can help or harm us, especially after some surprising behavior from systems like OpenAI's.
They will also check if existing federal powers are enough to keep AI in check.
This all comes after Trump and executives from Google, Anthropic, Meta, OpenAI and NVIDIA signed an agreement on external auditors, independent board oversight, and internal monitoring systems, showing that the government wants to keep things safe and responsible as tech keeps evolving.