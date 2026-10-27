Donald Trump approval at 32% as Democrats hold 11-point lead
World
Donald Trump's approval rating has nudged up to 32%, a small rise from its lowest point, just as the US gears up for the November 2026 midterm elections.
Even with this bump, most registered voters are leaning Democratic: Democrats currently have an 11-point lead over Republicans (47% vs. 36%).
Poll shows Democrats ahead by 9
A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll of 1,679 US adults shows Democrats ahead by nine points when factoring in undecided voters.
While these national numbers give a big-picture view, local races could still be unpredictable since state and district contests often play out differently.
The results highlight that Republicans have some catching up to do if they want to shift control in Congress and influence what happens next in Trump's term.