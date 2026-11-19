Donald Trump at APEC says US will boost Asia-Pacific growth
US President Donald Trump spoke at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, calling the US a "pacific power for hundreds of years" that's thriving more than ever.
He focused on how America wants to boost growth, stability, and peace across the Asia-Pacific region.
Trump praises Xi Jinping and Putin
Trump highlighted strong relationships with leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying, "Our relationships have been very strong."
His visit centered on the APEC remarks and historic trilateral talks with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.