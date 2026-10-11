Donald Trump at Tennessee rally warns Iran could escalate
World
At a rally in Tennessee, US President Donald Trump said he thinks Iran could step up its actions against the US as the November midterm elections get closer.
He claimed that 159 Iranian ships have been sunk since late February but insisted he has shown restraint.
Trump suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz to "Trump Strait," hinting at how tense things have gotten.
Iran attacks disrupt Hormuz oil shipments
The U.S.-Iran conflict, which flared up in February, is now a big election issue. Attacks from Iran have disrupted oil shipments through the key Strait of Hormuz and pushed up energy prices worldwide.
A peace plan started in June but stalled over security disagreements, so these tensions are front and center as Trump campaigns for Republicans to keep control of Congress.