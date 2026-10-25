Donald Trump blames France unrest on immigration, repeats 'shithouse' insult
World
Donald Trump is back in the headlines for blaming France's recent unrest on its immigration policies.
He claimed France is "burning down" because it let in people who hate the country, and repeated his old insult about places like Libya, Yemen, Haiti, and Somalia being "shithouse countries."
Over 400,000 protesters pressure Macron's government
Trump's comments come as over 400,000 people across France have been protesting issues like education funding and rising living costs.
The unrest has put real pressure on President Macron's government and sparked debate across the political spectrum.