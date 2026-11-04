Donald Trump blames Iran conflict as Democrats near congressional control
President Trump says the ongoing conflict with Iran played a role in why Republicans lost big in the midterm elections, with Democrats now set to control Congress.
He defended his tough stance on Iran, saying, "you can't let the number one state sponsor of terror have a nuclear weapon."
As it stands, Democrats have secured 52 Senate seats and are on track to wrest the US Congress from the GOP as well, with 193 seats in the bag.
Trump promises pushback as 'Mr. Veto'
Trump was caught off guard by the results: he thought huge Republican rallies would mean wins. He was especially disappointed about Darlene Graham losing in South Carolina.
Looking ahead, he's ready to push back against Democratic plans and has dubbed himself "Mr. Veto," even sharing a photo of a cap that says "Veto" to show he means business.