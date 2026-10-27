Donald Trump calls Brazil election 'rigged' after Lula narrowly wins
World
Donald Trump is questioning an election, this time in Brazil.
After Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva narrowly beat Flavio Bolsonaro in a runoff, Trump called it "another rigged election," but said he will not get involved in Brazil's politics.
Lula took 51.8% of the vote and will step into office on January 5, 2027.
Court confirms Lula win, Bolsonaro contests
Brazil's electoral court confirmed Lula's victory by nearly 4.4 million votes, despite delays from bus shortages and bad weather that stretched polling hours.
Flavio Bolsonaro has not conceded and wants the results tossed out over the voting hour extensions, keeping tensions high and fueling more debate about how fair the process really was.