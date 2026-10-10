Donald Trump calls for new Ukrainian president, blames Volodymyr Zelensky
World
Donald Trump is calling for a new president of Ukraine, saying current leader Volodymyr Zelensky has not been able to make peace with Russia.
In a recent White House address, Trump blamed Zelensky for Ukraine losing territory and millions of lives during the war, arguing that stronger leadership could have avoided this crisis.
Trump vows 1-day Russia Ukraine peace
Trump, the incumbent US President, Donald Trump, said he would step in and broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, promising, I will get it done in one day.
He also claimed the war would not have started if he had been US president in 2022.