Donald Trump calls GDP revised from 3.4% to 4.3% 'fake'
Donald Trump isn't buying the latest US economic growth stats.
After the government bumped up last quarter's GDP growth from 3.4% to 4.3%, Trump called the numbers "fake" and claimed officials were hiding stronger results before the election.
He made his comments from his golf course in West Palm Beach on Thanksgiving.
Donald Trump has criticized economic reports
Trump has a history of blasting economic reports he doesn't like.
Last year, he even fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics after a report showed weak job growth.
But the Bureau of Economic Analysis publishes GDP figures in stages, and the headline number often moves as the agency factors in additional data; it's just part of how economic reporting works, not a sign of any shady business.