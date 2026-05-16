Taiwan is a 'difficult problem' for US: Trump

US President Donald Trump has described Taiwan as a "difficult problem" for the US. The remark was made in light of China's military strength and its close proximity to the island. Speaking to Fox News after his two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, Trump reiterated Washington's long-standing support for Taipei while warning against formal independence pursuits.

Diplomatic position Trump warns Taiwan against pushing for formal independence Trump emphasized that the US is "not looking to travel 9,500 miles to fight a war" with China. He said Taiwan should be cautious about pushing for formal independence, and China should also exercise restraint. The president highlighted the geographical distance between the US and Taiwan, saying, "China is a very, very powerful, big country," while Taiwan is a small island just a few kilometers away from China.

Policy details One China policy Under the 'One China' policy, the US recognizes China's claim over Taiwan but has never officially recognized Beijing's sovereignty over the self-governing island. Despite this, Washington maintains strong unofficial ties with Taipei and is legally bound by the Taiwan Relations Act to provide defensive weapons to it. Trump's comments came after his first visit to China in nine years, which focused on Taiwan, trade tensions, and the Iran conflict.

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Independence debate Nothing has changed in US's position toward Taiwan, says Trump Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te had previously said that the island doesn't need to formally declare independence as it already sees itself as a sovereign nation. During his Fox News interview, Trump said "nothing has changed" in the US's position toward Taiwan after his talks with Xi. He revealed that Taiwan was the main topic of discussion with Xi and described it as the Chinese leader's "most important" issue.

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Future predictions China may not attack Taiwan during my presidency, speculates Trump Trump speculated that China may not attack Taiwan during his presidency, but the risk could increase afterward. He said, "I don't think they'll do anything when I'm here. When I'm not here, I think they might." The US President also hinted at a proposed $14 billion arms package for Taiwan, still under review, and possibly could be used as leverage in talks with Beijing.