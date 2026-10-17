Donald Trump delays Oct 18 Russia sanctions, cites national interest
World
Trump has decided to delay tough new US sanctions on Russia that were supposed to kick in October 18, 2026.
These sanctions, backed by both parties in Congress, targeted Russian officials, banks, and a shadow fleet of tankers that keeps Russian energy moving.
Trump says the move is in America's national interest, even as he continues to criticize Ukraine's president Zelenskyy.
Lawmakers, Volodymyr Zelenskyy question diesel deal
Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers are frustrated, especially after a recent US diesel deal with Russia. They say it could boost Russia's finances.
Ukrainian president Zelenskyy has also voiced concerns about the deal helping Russia at a tense time.
The decision is raising questions about global energy prices and what comes next for U.S.-Russia-Ukraine relations.