Donald Trump denies offering Iran sanctions relief, blasts Axios 'HOAX'
World
Donald Trump is pushing back against claims that he offered to ease US sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on their nuclear program.
He blasted an Axios report as a "HOAX" on Truth Social and demanded it be taken back, insisting no such deal was ever proposed.
US and Iran nuclear talks stalled
This all comes as U.S.-Iran tensions keep simmering, especially after Trump pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) in 2018.
Talks to revive that agreement have stalled, and both sides are still at odds over sanctions and Iran's nuclear plans.