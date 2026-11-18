Donald Trump expands White House walkway, backs Lafayette Square bricks
Donald Trump is rolling out some major updates at the White House, teaming up with the National Park Service to spend at least $3 million on bricks in Lafayette Square, the park across the street from the White House.
He's also personally overseeing the expansion of a black granite walkway he installed outside of the White House's West Wing earlier this year, to extend it past the remodeled Rose Garden.
Poll: 67% not thrilled, Trump defends
Not everyone's on board, though. A recent poll found 67% of Americans, including half of Republicans, aren't thrilled about these changes.
Trump argues these improvements are quick and affordable and that they matter for saying, "Because the White House is a symbol of our country, and the White House should look like that and the stone should look like this. Look at this stone."