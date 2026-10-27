Donald Trump fires back at Obama over 'Cheesecake Factory' comment
World
Donald Trump fired back after former President Barack Obama joked that the renovated White House looked like a "Cheesecake Factory."
Before boarding Air Force One, Trump called Obama "not smart at all" and took aim at his time in office.
Donald Trump defends White House renovations
Trump defended the renovations, saying the White House was in rough shape before he brought in top-notch craftsmen to fix things like broken ornaments and plaster. He claimed it's now better than it's been since 1792.
Meanwhile, Obama told that stepping into the new decor felt like a lot of stuff everywhere, as if different people with different tastes had decorated over time.