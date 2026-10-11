Donald Trump floats 'Trump Ocean' or 'Ocean of the Americas'
World
At a rally in Tennessee, US President Donald Trump floated the idea of renaming either the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean as "Trump Ocean" or "Ocean of the Americas."
The crowd responded with laughter and applause.
This is part of his ongoing push to give American landmarks more patriotic (or personal) names.
Trump's renaming bids upset Mexico, Canada
Trump's previous efforts included renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, which led to tensions with Mexico, and calling Lake Ontario "Lake America," upsetting Canadian leaders.
He also suggested New Mexico but said he'd leave it up to locals.
During his speech, Trump ruled out changing the Hudson River and the Mississippi River.