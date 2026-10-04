Donald Trump hints Iran decision after Camp David security meeting
Donald Trump just hinted that a big call on Iran could be coming soon, saying the country is "virtually giving up" its nuclear weapon plans.
This comes as the US weighs both military and diplomatic moves to handle rising tensions.
Trump made these remarks after his top national security advisers met at Camp David, where they also talked about issues in the Middle East.
Iranian commanders prepare for US action
On the other side, senior Iranian commanders are getting ready in case the US takes military steps, even though talks are still ongoing.
Iranian leaders aren't too hopeful about diplomacy working out.
All this tension traces back to the conflict that began on February 28 when US and Israeli strikes triggered a war.
Though a ceasefire took effect on April 8 this year, nerves remain high.