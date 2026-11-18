At a luncheon at Malacanang Palace, the presidential palace of the Philippines, US President Donald Trump joked about asking for the same honors once granted to US Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur, a gold baton and the rank of field marshal in the Philippine military.

While chatting with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Trump joked, "Why the hell shouldn't I get that?" (lightening the mood as he talked about MacArthur's legacy).