Donald Trump jokes about MacArthur honors at Malacanang Palace
At a luncheon at Malacanang Palace, the presidential palace of the Philippines, US President Donald Trump joked about asking for the same honors once granted to US Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur, a gold baton and the rank of field marshal in the Philippine military.
While chatting with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Trump joked, "Why the hell shouldn't I get that?" (lightening the mood as he talked about MacArthur's legacy).
MacArthur honored, Trump announces trade deal
MacArthur was famously honored by President Quezon as the Philippines moved toward independence and played a huge role in World War II.
Trump used his speech to highlight the long U.S.-Philippines friendship and announced a fresh trade deal, showing these two countries are still closely connected after all these years.