Donald Trump lands in Manila to start high-stakes Asia tour
US President Donald Trump just touched down in Manila, kicking off a high-stakes Asia tour while juggling political drama and economic issues back home, including problems in the US aviation sector and a global AI controversy.
His arrival got a lively welcome with flags and music, showing how much is riding on these upcoming meetings.
Quad talks, Thailand deal, Manila protests
Trump's main agenda includes meeting Quad leaders (Australia, India, Japan, and the U.S.) to push back against China's influence and working out a trade deal with Thailand to boost US aviation and agricultural exports.
He'll also join an ASEAN summit to talk security and stronger business ties.
Meanwhile, protests in Manila are making it clear that not everyone is thrilled about the visit: locals are calling for less US influence and more independent policies for the Philippines.