Donald Trump may lift sanctions if Iran makes nuclear commitments
Donald Trump might be open to lifting US sanctions on Iran, but only if Iran takes real steps toward a new nuclear agreement.
This follows Iran's offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a move the US turned down.
Right now, the United States wants nuclear commitments from Iran to form part of any agreement, while Tehran has sought economic relief and other concessions before moving to next stage of negotiations.
Iran seeks US frozen assets upfront
Talks are still going, even though there's a lot of back-and-forth.
The US team says Iran is pushing for access to frozen assets before serious negotiations start, while Iranian officials say they're ready for more diplomatic talks and feel misunderstood by Washington.
The US side is open to sanctions relief if Tehran makes concrete progress on its nuclear program, while Iran has sought sanctions relief and access to billions of dollars in frozen assets upfront, before substantive nuclear negotiations, but they're still stuck on who should make the first move.