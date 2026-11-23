Donald Trump may order strikes on Iran if talks stall
President Trump says he might order military strikes on Iran if negotiations don't move forward after the new year.
He told Fox News that Iranian officials are "professional tap dancers" for dragging out talks, and warned them not to break the US naval blockade, promising a tough response if they do.
Revolutionary Guard claims Bahrain radar attack
Trump is also openly supporting anti-government protests in Iran, adding more tension.
Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility for a combined missile and drone operation targeting two US Patriot air defense radars at military bases in Bahrain, saying it was because US drones entered their airspace.
On the other side, Iran's foreign minister wants the US to admit past mistakes and stick to its promises before things can calm down.