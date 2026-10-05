Donald Trump on Truth Social claimed 125 million voted in India
World
US President Donald Trump slipped up on Truth Social, claiming "125 Million People voted today in the first round of India's Presidential Election" when that number was broadly consistent with Brazil's recent vote count.
He seemed to be comparing big voter turnouts abroad to the US system, while also taking a jab at vote counting in cities like Detroit and Philadelphia.
Brazil runoff Flavio Bolsonaro, Lula advance
Brazil held elections on October 4, with Flavio Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva heading to a runoff after neither secured a majority: Bolsonaro got 47% and Lula 45%.
Out of nearly 159 million registered voters, about 21% didn't show up.
Fun fact: unlike Brazil's popular vote, India's president is picked by an Electoral College, not a direct public vote.