Donald Trump pardons Freedom and Feathers at White House
US President Donald Trump is keeping the Thanksgiving tradition alive by pardoning two lucky turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, at the White House on Tuesday.
While both birds avoid ending up on the dinner table, only one gets the official spotlight, and you can help decide which one by voting online.
After their big day, both will retire to Texas A&M University.
Lighthearted White House tradition since 1989
The turkey pardon has been an annual White House event since 1989, thanks to George H.W. Bush.
It's a lighthearted break from politics that's seen some memorable moments, like Abraham Lincoln's son saving a turkey for Christmas and JFK sparing a bird just days before his assassination.
In recent years, Trump has even joked about naming turkeys after political rivals, but the event typically brings some festive fun before Thanksgiving.