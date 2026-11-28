At 82, Giuliani accepted the honor with gratitude, dedicating it to colleagues who lost their lives.

His son Andrew described it afterward as a special honor that was tough to put into words.

While Giuliani is celebrated for his role after 9/11, his recent years have been controversial. He was sanctioned by courts and disbarred in New York and Washington for repeatedly making false statements about the election.

Still, Trump kept his promise and gave him America's highest civilian award.