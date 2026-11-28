Donald Trump presents Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor, just received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump. The award recognizes his leadership during 9/11.
Trump even called him "greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot."
Rudy Giuliani accepts honor despite disbarments
At 82, Giuliani accepted the honor with gratitude, dedicating it to colleagues who lost their lives.
His son Andrew described it afterward as a special honor that was tough to put into words.
While Giuliani is celebrated for his role after 9/11, his recent years have been controversial. He was sanctioned by courts and disbarred in New York and Washington for repeatedly making false statements about the election.
Still, Trump kept his promise and gave him America's highest civilian award.