Donald Trump proposes replacing White House press room with pool
World
Donald Trump just suggested swapping out the White House press briefing room for an indoor swimming pool, throwing it back to when FDR first built one there in 1933.
The space was turned into the press room under Nixon, but Trump seems to think a pool would be more fun.
Judge reversed Trump's move blocking reporters
This idea comes as Trump is clashing with major news outlets, trying to block some reporters from entering the White House grounds, a move a judge recently reversed.
While he's spent big on things like a $400 million ballroom and even a helipad, Trump joked last year that making the press comfortable isn't on his list.
Fun fact: The old pool structure still sits right under the briefing room floor.