Donald Trump pushes 'Super intelligence' term, calls out Shannon Bream
Donald Trump is pushing for the term "Super Intelligence" instead of "Artificial Intelligence."
He recently called out Fox News host Shannon Bream on social media for using the old term, and hinted that SEC Chairman Paul Atkins might soon make this switch official.
Trump's 'Super intelligence' order faces criticism
Back in September, Trump signed an executive order making "Super Intelligence" the required term across all executive branches.
He even warned in October that using "Artificial Intelligence" goes against White House policy.
Still, the term has faced criticism and failed to find acceptance just yet.