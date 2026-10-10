Donald Trump pushes to hold AI firms financially liable
World
Donald Trump is pushing for a big change: he thinks AI developers like OpenAI and Anthropic should be on the hook financially if their models cause problems.
Instead of making new rules, he wants to use existing laws, and even suggests the Justice Department could get involved.
Trump proposes AI task force, penalties
Trump's plan includes a new AI task force to make sure security issues are reported and fixed fast, with possible penalties for those who don't comply.
Some leaders, like Scott Bessent and David Sacks, say current laws are enough. But legal experts aren't so sure these rules actually work for AI.
With more people using AI every day and more security scares, the call for clear guidelines is only getting louder.