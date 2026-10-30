Donald Trump reinstates Salina and Dubuque Nov. 1 rallies
World
Donald Trump is putting his campaign rallies in Salina, Kansas, and Dubuque, Iowa back on the calendar for Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, just days before the midterms.
The events were briefly canceled for phone outreach but are now happening again, easing worries about Trump's health and showing he's all in to fire up Republican supporters.
Trump rallies help Marshall and Hinson
These stops are a big deal for Sen. Roger Marshall (Kansas) and Rep. Ashley Hinson (Iowa), both facing tight races against Democrats.
With Republicans trying to hold onto their slim Senate majority, every bit of energy counts.
As strategist Mike Fahey puts it, Trump's in-person appearances help counter doubts about his vitality and make a real impact with local voters right when it matters most.