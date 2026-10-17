Donald Trump: Saudis may accept Israeli help against Yemen's Houthis
World
US President Donald Trump just suggested that Saudi Arabia might actually team up with Israel to handle the growing threat from Yemen's Houthi rebels.
When asked if he thinks the Saudis would accept help from Israel, Trump replied, "Yeah, I do. I think so," adding that he believed Riyadh would agree.
Donald Trump: Saudis near Abraham Accords
Trump also dropped a hint that Saudi Arabia may be closer than ever to joining the Abraham Accords, which would establish formal diplomatic relations with Israel.
He pointed out that Saudi leaders value support from both Israel and the US especially as they face off against Iran-backed Houthis.