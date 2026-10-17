Donald Trump says he may pardon himself to protect staff
World
Trump says he's now thinking about pardoning himself before leaving office.
In a recent Newsmax interview, he insisted he "did nothing wrong," but explained he might go for a self-pardon this time to help protect his staff from legal headaches and big expenses.
Joe Biden pardons, Trump's cases dropped
Trump's comments come as President Joe Biden issued high-profile pardons, which stirred up plenty of debate.
Meanwhile, Trump had two federal cases against him dropped thanks to a Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity, adding more layers to the whole pardon conversation.