Donald Trump says Iran conflict will end with no-nuke pledge
World
Donald Trump is pretty optimistic about the ongoing conflict with Iran, saying he expects it to wrap up soon.
In a chat with Kansas City radio, he made it clear that any deal would need Iran to promise not to develop a nuclear weapon.
These comments come just as the US gears up for midterm elections on November 3.
Trump stresses timing ahead of midterms
Trump emphasized that he expects the conflict with Iran to wrap up soon.
He believes Trump said, "It's going to get wrapped up soon," ahead of the November 3 election, but only if there are assurances that Tehran would never develop a nuclear weapon.
His timing highlights both international negotiations and the political atmosphere back home.