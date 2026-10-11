Donald Trump says US might help Saudi after Houthi strike
World
US President Donald Trump says the United States might help Saudi Arabia respond to a recent attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels.
The strike on King Khalid International Airport killed 12 people, including an American, and injured more than 300.
The Houthis have warned of more attacks on airports, raising tensions in the region.
Yemen civil war fuels regional tensions
The violence ties back to Yemen's ongoing civil war: Saudi Arabia supports the Yemeni government, while Iran backs the Houthis.
After recent drone threats near Mecca and heavy casualties from Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen, things are heating up.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the airport attack and reaffirmed US support for Saudi Arabia.