Donald Trump seeks presidential immunity in $130,000 Stormy Daniels appeal
Donald Trump is fighting his conviction over that $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels.
His lawyers are now appealing not just in New York state courts, but also asking a federal court whether the case can be moved there, hoping presidential immunity might get the charges dropped.
Trump's appeal could take months
Trump's team wants to speed things up by switching courts, but federal judges seem unsure about changing jurisdiction after a state conviction.
If his appeal fails, Trump could face jail time in this case.
Legal experts say this whole process could drag on for months.
Meanwhile, the trial took place while Trump was campaigning in 2024.