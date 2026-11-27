Donald Trump suggests US might strike Iran's Pickaxe Mountain
US President Donald Trump has suggested the US might hit Pickaxe Mountain in Iran, even though there is no big activity there right now.
Speaking from Mar-a-Lago during a Thanksgiving call with military personnel, he said, "we're trying to give them a chance to be smart."
Trump warns Iran missiles reach Europe
Trump described Iran's military as "decimated," but warned that Iran still has missiles that could reach Europe.
He also said Iranian leaders are "crazy, frankly. They're crazy" and stressed the need to keep them from getting nuclear weapons.
Talks between the US and Iran are stalled, and tensions remain deadlocked, with little sign of a breakthrough despite negotiations continuing through mediators.