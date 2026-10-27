Donald Trump urges official documents to call AI 'Super intelligence'
World
US President Donald Trump just announced he wants official documents to stop using the term Artificial Intelligence (AI) and switch to calling it Super Intelligence instead.
Posting on Truth Social, he argued that AI is misleading and wondered why The Wall Street Journal isn't using his preferred term.
Donald Trump's push fuels terminology debate
Trump's push highlights how language shapes our view of tech.
By trying to set a new standard, he's jumping into the ongoing debate about what we call emerging technologies and how those words affect public understanding.
With AI in the spotlight everywhere, his comments are sure to get people talking.