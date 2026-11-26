Donald Trump urges Vladimir Putin to withdraw troops from Europe
Donald Trump is calling on Russia's president, Putin, to withdraw troops from Europe, following their recent meeting in China.
Trump says he pushed for a quick end to the Ukraine war, pointing out the continuing loss of lives.
He shared after the meeting that he had conversations in China with Vladimir Putin and wanted Putin to pull back military aggression across Europe.
Trump meets Mark Rutte on Ukraine
Just days later at Mar-a-Lago, Trump met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss ways to calm down the Russia-Ukraine conflict and stop it from spreading.
He filled Rutte in on his talks with Putin and stressed wanting a peaceful solution.
Earlier this month, Trump also sat down with Putin and China's president, Xi Jinping, at the APEC summit in Shenzhen to talk about international security while the war continues.