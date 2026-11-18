Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin meet in Shenzhen before Xi summit
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin just met in Shenzhen, China (their first meeting in more than a year).
This comes right before a major three-way summit with China's Xi Jinping.
Trump and Putin are also set for a one-on-one chat about nuclear weapons and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Xi champions trade, Putin criticizes sanctions
At the Shenzhen summit, President Xi made a point to champion "free and open trade," taking a clear shot at Trump's more protective trade style.
He pitched China as a reliable global partner, calling for everyone to stick to fair trading rules.
Meanwhile, Putin criticized Western sanctions and suggested Europe is losing its edge.
Expect more debate on these issues as leaders look for ways to work together despite all the political drama swirling around.