During a Thanksgiving call from Mar-a-Lago, US President Donald Trump warned that Iran's growing missile range could put Europe at risk, even though those missiles can't reach the US.

He raised concerns about the potential for nuclear attacks on Israel and nearby countries if tensions in the Middle East aren't brought under control, saying, "You would have, in this case, Iran shooting nuclear weapons at Israel and other countries in the Middle East, and you would have nuclear holocaust," Trump said.

"We don't need Middle East oil. But what we do need is we need peace in the Middle East," he added.