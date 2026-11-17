Donald Trump warns reporter over Iran drone attacks in Bahrain
President Donald Trump just gave a pretty blunt warning to a reporter about rising threats from Iran.
After Iran tried to hit a US military base in Bahrain with drones, and separately fired drones at Bahrain, Trump said, "Because if they get me, you're gone, too." highlighting how serious the situation feels right now.
Bahrain officials say drones destroyed
Iran fired drones at Bahrain on Nov. 13 and targeted the US air defense radar facility at al-Riffa air base on Nov. 15, but officials in Bahrain said the drones were intercepted and destroyed before they could do damage.
Tensions are high, with Iran's Revolutionary Guard threatening even tougher responses over ongoing conflicts near an important oil route.
The US Embassy in Bahrain urged Americans to exercise "heightened vigilance."