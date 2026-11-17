Iran fired drones at Bahrain on Nov. 13 and targeted the US air defense radar facility at al-Riffa air base on Nov. 15, but officials in Bahrain said the drones were intercepted and destroyed before they could do damage.

Tensions are high, with Iran's Revolutionary Guard threatening even tougher responses over ongoing conflicts near an important oil route.

The US Embassy in Bahrain urged Americans to exercise "heightened vigilance."