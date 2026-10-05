Donald Trump warns South Korea Alaska LNG costs could double
World
Donald Trump has told South Korea that if it holds off on investing in the massive Alaska LNG (liquefied natural gas) project, costs could double.
While Trump says South Korea is already on board, Korean officials are holding back, saying they need to check if the project actually makes sense financially and legally.
Things got even messier when Trump mentioned an $8.4 billion oil recovery deal as part of the package, something South Korea says isn't actually agreed.
Seoul funds $2.4bn Texas gas plant
This energy back-and-forth comes as South Korea puts $2.4 billion into a Texas gas power plant.