Donald Tusk visits India to pursue economic and defense ties
Poland is turning to India for stronger economic and defense ties, especially as its relationship with China gets rocky.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk recently visited India, the first time in 16 years, following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Poland in 2024.
The goal? Build a more reliable partnership.
Polish army bars Chinese-made vehicles
Poland's move comes from frustration over an uneven trade balance with China and concerns about China's role in the Russia-Ukraine war.
In February, the Polish Army barred Chinese-made vehicles from entering military facilities due to concerns that their onboard sensors could be used to collect sensitive data.
This is not just about Poland: it is part of a bigger European Union push to phase out components and equipment from "high-risk" suppliers, and support the development of Poland's innovation capacity.