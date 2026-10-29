Donald Tusk visits India to pursue economic and defense ties

Poland's move comes from frustration over an uneven trade balance with China and concerns about China's role in the Russia-Ukraine war.

In February, the Polish Army barred Chinese-made vehicles from entering military facilities due to concerns that their onboard sensors could be used to collect sensitive data.

This is not just about Poland: it is part of a bigger European Union push to phase out components and equipment from "high-risk" suppliers, and support the development of Poland's innovation capacity.