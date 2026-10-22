Donald Tusk visits New Delhi, pitches drones to Narendra Modi
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk was visiting New Delhi, where he pitched Polish drones to Prime Minister Modi and talked up closer defense ties.
The two leaders also explored teaming up in space and nuclear energy, with Modi inviting Polish companies to join in on co-developing technology, hinting at a shift from just trading goods to building things together.
India and Poland stress democratic values
Tusk highlighted how India's and Poland's economies complement each other, saying their partnership had no conflicting interests or historical disputes that stood in the way of closer ties.
Both leaders agreed on the importance of democratic values and are looking to work together in new areas like space technology.
They also touched on global issues, with Modi reaffirming India's support for peace efforts and calling for updates to international institutions so they are better equipped for today's challenges.